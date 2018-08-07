Regina man charged after Albert Street robberies

A 37-year-old man has appeared in court this morning and is facing charges in connection to two robberies that took place on Sunday, August 5.

Officers were called to a business on the 4100 block of Albert Street around 6 p.m. where it’s believed a man had shown an employee a weapon and demanded money from the register.

The suspect then ran away on foot with an unknown amount of money before police arrived.

Later that same day at approximately 10.45 p.m. officers were also called to the 3800 block of Albert Street for a report of a robbery.

A man matching the description in the robbery on the 4100 block of Albert Street entered the business, indicated he had a weapon and demanded money. He then fled with an unknown amount of money.

Following investigation into these robberies, William David Jamieson of Regina is now facing robbery charges.