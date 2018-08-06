Severe thunderstorm watch issued for London and surrounding area

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for London, Komoka, Parkhill and Strathroy, as well as eastern and western Middlesex Counties.

According to the national weather agency, thunderstorms are expected to develop Sunday afternoon over portions of southern Ontario. These storms may be capable of producing heavy rain, wind gusts peaking at 90 km/h and potentially some hail.

At those speeds, wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Flash floods and water pooling on roads may also be a consequence of heavy downpours.

READ MORE: Environment Canada issues heat warning for London and southwestern Ontario

The severe thunderstorm watch comes amid a number of heat warnings issued across the country.

That heat event is expected to end for the London area when a cold front moves in on Monday evening.