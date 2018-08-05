3 people charged in 2 separate but ‘related’ stabbings in south Lethbridge: police

A pair of stabbings in south Lethbridge on Saturday are “related” and have resulted in three people being charged, police said.

In a news release, the Lethbridge Police Service said officers were called to a reported stabbing in the 300 block of 7 Street S. at 3:10 p.m. The victim, a male, was taken to Chinook Regional Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Less than four hours later, officers were called to the 600 block of 3 Avenue S. after receiving another report of a male being stabbed. The severity of his injuries were not disclosed but he was also taken to Chinook Regional Hospital.

Police did not say how old either victim is.

A 40-year-old man, a 23-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman have been charged, however, police did not say what charges they are facing. Police did not release the names of the accused and it was not clear why their identities were being protected.

While police said the stabbings were related, they did not elaborate on how, other than to say some of the same people were involved in both incidents.

An investigation into what happened is ongoing, police said.