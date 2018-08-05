Police investigating two separate robberies in Regina

The Regina Police Service is investigating two separate robberies in the city on Saturday night.

The first robbery occurred on the 2100 block of Albert Street at around 9:00 p.m. Police responded to reports of robbery at a business.

Two male suspects armed with machetes entered the business and demanded an amount of money. The suspects were able to get an unknown quantity of cash and fled the area on foot.

The first suspect is male, 20-25 years-old, 6’0, wearing a black shirt, glasses, a red fabric covering his face and carrying a machete. The second suspect is also male, 20-25 years-old, 5’10”-6’0, wearing glasses, a light covered fabric over his face and carrying a machete.

The second robbery police were called to was in the 3800 block of Regina Avenue where a suspect has stolen a victim’s vehicle.

At the time, the victim was parked in their vehicle on the side of the road and was approached by a suspect who was armed with a knife. The victim was assaulted and extracted from the vehicle and the suspect was able to get in the vehicle and flee from the area.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

The suspect is described as male, 5’10”, medium build, glasses, wearing a baseball hat, red shirt and shorts and carrying a large stainless steel butcher knife.

Anyone with information about either robbery is asked to call Regina Police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.