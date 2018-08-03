Privacy commissioner notified of City of Calgary information breach

The City of Calgary says a system upgrade is responsible for what it calls a “large number of emails” being sent to customers from the recreation department’s online registration system.

The city said in a news release that it was made aware of the issue on Friday morning. Officials immediately shut the registration system down so no more emails would be sent, the city said.

“Our preliminary investigation indicates that two customers’ names, addresses and phone numbers were released to other Recreation customers,” the city said.

“No financial information was released.”

The city said it’s working to notify the customers and “apologize for the inconvenience that this has created for them.”

The hiccup with the system upgrade also meant emails went to some recreation customers got emails saying their passwords needed to be updated, which the city said is not necessary.

“The City of Calgary takes the protection of information very seriously and apologizes for any inconvenience this has caused,” officials said.

The incident was reported to the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner and would be cooperating with any review it may conduct.