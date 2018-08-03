Dorval joins the chorus with its first street piano

The roaring sound of planes overhead will be competing with the sound of music in Dorval this summer.

Dorval has joined the bandwagon of cities who have put out pianos for the public to play.

READ MORE: DDO piano teacher ends retirement to give free lessons in Centennial Park

“Every city that has had a piano, we hear great things all around, so we know it’s a great initiative,” Andréanne Alain said.

Alain and Sara Giguère, both cultural officers for the city of Dorval, launched the project for the love of music.

They decided to place the piano in quiet paved area behind the public library.

READ MORE:Montreal police sergeant shows off musical talent on public piano

The old, donated, upright piano is in the process of being transformed.

Levi Johnson, a young local artist, has taken on the challenge of turning the brown, wooden structure into a colourful and bright musical piece of art.

Johnson says it’s a huge opportunity for him as an aspiring tattoo artist.

“It’s a little nerve-wracking to be honest because I never painted a piano,” Johnson said.

Although he was given free reign with the wooden canvas, he was given certain guidelines to follow.

“Needs to be colourful and brings out happiness and positivity,” Johnson said.

Street pianos began to pop up around Montreal in 2012. The piano in Dorval came out in early July.

“It brings lots happiness and magic. Lots of people are having fun,” Alain said.

The city hopes the piano will bring the community closer together.

“Feel free to make some music. You don’t have to be a professional. You’re just here to have fun,” Alain said.

The paint on the bright “Piglet Pink” piano will be dry just in time for its inaugural performance for Dorval Celebrates Festivities on Aug. 11.

The piano is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m on weekdays. The piano is covered when it is raining and is not open.

The piano will be retired once the weather shifts in October but will make its return next summer.