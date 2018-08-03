1 in custody after suspicious package found in Toronto’s Danforth neighbourhood
Toronto police say a person is in custody after a suspicious package was found in the Danforth neighbourhood.
A police spokesperson told Global News that officers were called to the area near Arundel and Danforth avenues east of Logan Avenue after 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
The spokesperson said the item, which police haven’t identified, was found in a garbage bin.
Members of the chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives unit and emergency task force were called in to assist with the investigation.
Police said a person was taken into custody but it’s unclear if charges will be laid or not.
At around 6 p.m., police said the item was neutralized. Officers closed area roads for a short time as a part of the investigation.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.