Crime
August 3, 2018 7:12 pm

1 in custody after suspicious package found in Toronto’s Danforth neighbourhood

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Police were called to the Danforth neighbourhood Friday afternoon after receiving a report about a suspicious package

Global News
Toronto police say a person is in custody after a suspicious package was found in the Danforth neighbourhood.

A police spokesperson told Global News that officers were called to the area near Arundel and Danforth avenues east of Logan Avenue after 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

The spokesperson said the item, which police haven’t identified, was found in a garbage bin.

Members of the chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives unit and emergency task force were called in to assist with the investigation.

Police said a person was taken into custody but it’s unclear if charges will be laid or not.

At around 6 p.m., police said the item was neutralized. Officers closed area roads for a short time as a part of the investigation.

