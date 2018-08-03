Barrie man charged after failing to stay away from public areas, children

Police have arrested an 87-year-old man from Barrie after an alleged indecent act was reported in Innisfil last month.

According to South Simcoe police, officers were called to Innsifil Beach Park at around 2:30 p.m. on July 20, after receiving a report that an indecent act had occurred by a man on a child in a public washroom.

However, detectives have now determined the indecent act did not occur as initially reported.

READ MORE: South Simcoe police investigating after indecent act reported at Innisfil Beach Park

Through investigation, officers were able to identify the suspect, and learned he was on conditions from a previous arrest to “stay away from public areas where children might be present.”

Police say, as a result, the 87-year-old man from Barrie was arrested and has been charged with breach of undertaking.

According to police, he is scheduled to appear in court in Bradford on Sept. 13.