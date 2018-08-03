Crime
August 3, 2018 12:32 pm

Barrie man charged after failing to stay away from public areas, children

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police say an 87-year-old man was arrested and has been charged with breach of undertaking.

South Simcoe Police / File / Twitter
A A

Police have arrested an 87-year-old man from Barrie after an alleged indecent act was reported in Innisfil last month.

According to South Simcoe police, officers were called to Innsifil Beach Park at around 2:30 p.m. on July 20, after receiving a report that an indecent act had occurred by a man on a child in a public washroom.

However, detectives have now determined the indecent act did not occur as initially reported.

READ MORE: South Simcoe police investigating after indecent act reported at Innisfil Beach Park

Through investigation, officers were able to identify the suspect, and learned he was on conditions from a previous arrest to “stay away from public areas where children might be present.”

Police say, as a result, the 87-year-old man from Barrie was arrested and has been charged with breach of undertaking.

According to police, he is scheduled to appear in court in Bradford on Sept. 13.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bradford court
Breach of Undertaking
Indecent Act
innisfil
Innisfil Beach Park
Innisfil crime
Innisfil park
public areas
South Simcoe Police
South Simcoe Police Service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News