Barrie man charged after failing to stay away from public areas, children
Police have arrested an 87-year-old man from Barrie after an alleged indecent act was reported in Innisfil last month.
According to South Simcoe police, officers were called to Innsifil Beach Park at around 2:30 p.m. on July 20, after receiving a report that an indecent act had occurred by a man on a child in a public washroom.
However, detectives have now determined the indecent act did not occur as initially reported.
Through investigation, officers were able to identify the suspect, and learned he was on conditions from a previous arrest to “stay away from public areas where children might be present.”
Police say, as a result, the 87-year-old man from Barrie was arrested and has been charged with breach of undertaking.
According to police, he is scheduled to appear in court in Bradford on Sept. 13.
