Man arrested for assault spree in downtown Kelowna

A man who used a metal bar to randomly assault five strangers in downtown Kelowna on Thursday morning was arrested soon afterwards.

According to police, the assaults took place at approximately 8:47 a.m. in the 300 block of Bernard Avenue. Police say none of the victims received any life-threatening injuries and that a man was eventually arrested.

Police also said that while the suspect was in handcuffs, he continued to exhibit an aggressive behavior, causing property damage while inside the police vehicle. Police believe the man was exhibiting signs of being under the influence of drugs, and was taken to hospital for medical assistance.

Police added that he remains in custody and will brought before a judge to face several potential charges.

Police are also looking for witnesses or potential victims who have not yet spoken with them. Contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.