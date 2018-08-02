Crime
August 2, 2018 1:57 pm

Man dies and another taken to hospital after crash involving dune buggy: New Brunswick RCMP

New Brunswick RCMP say that one man has died and another was taken to hospital after a crash involving a dune buggy in Lutes Mountain, N.B.

One man has died and another was taken to hospital after a collision involving a dune buggy in Lutes Mountain, N.B., on Thursday.

New Brunswick RCMP say that shortly after 12 a.m. officers were called to a crash near Briggs Cross Road.

The driver of the off-road vehicle, a 50-year-old man from Moncton, died at the scene due to his injuries.

The passenger, a 27-year-old man from Turtle Creek, N.B., was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police believe the crash to have occurred when the dune buggy hit a bump and ended up crashing into a deep culvert. Both men were ejected from the vehicle as a result of the crash.

The Mounties say their investigation is ongoing.

