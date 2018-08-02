Canada
August 2, 2018 12:21 pm

London police seek help finding missing senior

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

Police are asking the public for help locating Terrance Bucknall, 74.

London police are appealing to the public as officers look for Terrance Bucknall, 74, of London.

Bucknall was last seen Wednesday at roughly 9:15 a.m. in the area of Commissioners Road and Wellington Road.

He’s described as a white man with brown/grey balding hair, brown eyes, roughly 5-foot-10, and 200 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a brown zip-up jacket, grey golf shirt, brown pants, and black shoes. He was carrying a red and white checkered bag.

Family and police are concerned for his well-being; anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

