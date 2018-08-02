London police seek help finding missing senior

London police are appealing to the public as officers look for Terrance Bucknall, 74, of London.

Bucknall was last seen Wednesday at roughly 9:15 a.m. in the area of Commissioners Road and Wellington Road.

He’s described as a white man with brown/grey balding hair, brown eyes, roughly 5-foot-10, and 200 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a brown zip-up jacket, grey golf shirt, brown pants, and black shoes. He was carrying a red and white checkered bag.

Family and police are concerned for his well-being; anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.