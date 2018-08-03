What’s open and closed in Hamilton on the civic holiday

Lots of retail businesses are remaining open for the civic holiday on Monday, but some key services — including the mail and government offices — will be shutting down.

Here’s a look at what’s open and closed on Aug. 6 in Hamilton and Burlington.

What’s open

If you’re planning on doing some shopping, you might be in luck. Retail businesses, including supermarkets and big-box stores, are generally open, though many are closing earlier than usual. This includes Eastgate Square, CF Lime Ridge, Mapleview Centre and Burlington Mall. Call ahead for details

Throughout the province, 420 LCBO locations are staying open, along with many Beer Store locations.

The HSR will be operating on a Sunday/Holiday Schedule; ATS-DARTS is on holiday service. Burlington Transit will operate on a holiday service schedule. GO Transit is running on a Saturday schedule

Outdoor pools will be open

Movie theatres are open on holidays

What’s closed