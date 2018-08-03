August Long Weekend
August 3, 2018

What’s open and closed in Hamilton on the civic holiday

By Digital Content Coordinator  900 CHML

Hamilton administrative offices are closed on Monday, Aug. 6.

Lots of retail businesses are remaining open for the civic holiday on Monday, but some key services — including the mail and government offices — will be shutting down.

Here’s a look at what’s open and closed on Aug. 6 in Hamilton and Burlington.

What’s open

  • If you’re planning on doing some shopping, you might be in luck. Retail businesses, including supermarkets and big-box stores, are generally open, though many are closing earlier than usual. This includes Eastgate Square, CF Lime Ridge, Mapleview Centre and Burlington Mall. Call ahead for details
  • Throughout the province, 420 LCBO locations are staying open, along with many Beer Store locations.
  • The HSR will be operating on a Sunday/Holiday Schedule; ATS-DARTS is on holiday service. Burlington Transit will operate on a holiday service schedule. GO Transit is running on a Saturday schedule
  • Outdoor pools will be open
  • Movie theatres are open on holidays

What’s closed

  • Government offices and courts in Hamilton and Burlington
  • Banks
  • No mail will be collected or delivered
  • Hamilton recreation centres, arenas, senior clubs and senior centres. For recreation hours in Burlington, check the city’s website
  • Hamilton Public Library branches, the Animal Services Shelter and The Hamilton Farmers’ Market are closed on both Sunday and Monday
  • The Tourism Hamilton Visitor Information Centre
  • Garbage, recycling and compost pickup is cancelled. Collection will go ahead on Tuesday.
  • Hamilton Civic museums

