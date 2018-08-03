What’s open and closed in Hamilton on the civic holiday
Lots of retail businesses are remaining open for the civic holiday on Monday, but some key services — including the mail and government offices — will be shutting down.
Here’s a look at what’s open and closed on Aug. 6 in Hamilton and Burlington.
What’s open
- If you’re planning on doing some shopping, you might be in luck. Retail businesses, including supermarkets and big-box stores, are generally open, though many are closing earlier than usual. This includes Eastgate Square, CF Lime Ridge, Mapleview Centre and Burlington Mall. Call ahead for details
- Throughout the province, 420 LCBO locations are staying open, along with many Beer Store locations.
- The HSR will be operating on a Sunday/Holiday Schedule; ATS-DARTS is on holiday service. Burlington Transit will operate on a holiday service schedule. GO Transit is running on a Saturday schedule
- Outdoor pools will be open
- Movie theatres are open on holidays
What’s closed
- Government offices and courts in Hamilton and Burlington
- Banks
- No mail will be collected or delivered
- Hamilton recreation centres, arenas, senior clubs and senior centres. For recreation hours in Burlington, check the city’s website
- Hamilton Public Library branches, the Animal Services Shelter and The Hamilton Farmers’ Market are closed on both Sunday and Monday
- The Tourism Hamilton Visitor Information Centre
- Garbage, recycling and compost pickup is cancelled. Collection will go ahead on Tuesday.
- Hamilton Civic museums
