Fire tears through part of Assiniboia West Community Centre

A Thursday morning fire tore through part of one the Assiniboia West Community Centre locations.

A building in between the two outdoor rinks went up in flames just after 1 a.m.

The two outdoor rinks also received some damage in the blaze, according to a Global News videographer.

The fire does not appear to have touched the main community centre building.

Fire crews have not provided any details on the cause or if there were any injuries.

According to the club’s website, Assiniboia West CC celebrated its 30th anniversary last Saturday.

There is another Assiniboia West CC location on Morgan Crescent.