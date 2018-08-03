What’s open and closed on the Simcoe Day holiday in Toronto

The Simcoe Day holiday will see many retail businesses stay open, while government offices will be closing up shop. Here are the details on what’s open and closed on Aug. 6 in Toronto.

What’s open

Most shopping malls, big box stores and supermarkets will remain open on Monday, as Simcoe Day is not one of the nine holidays of the year that Toronto retail businesses (with some exceptions) must close. Call ahead for hours.

420 LCBO locations and many Beer Store locations are open

The TTC is running on a holiday schedule. GO Transit is running on a Saturday schedule.

Movie theatres and many tourist attractions, museums and other family-friendly destinations generally stay open on holidays.

What’s closed