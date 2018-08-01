RCMP asking for help in locating missing Nova Scotia teen

Nova Scotia RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy.

Quentin Rafuse was last seen on Tuesday, July 31 at approximately 10:30 a.m. in a wooded area around ‎Fox Point Lake, N.S.

He was reported missing at 2 p.m. the same day.

Quentin is described as a white male, 5’7″ and 120 pounds. He has short brown hair, brown eyes and a thin build. When he was last seen, police say the teen was wearing a red T-shirt, dark shorts and white sneakers.

An extensive search has been underway in the Simm Settlement area of Lunenburg County since Tuesday. Volunteer searchers combed the area all night.

The RCMP police dog services, a Department of Natural Resources helicopter and both Halifax and Lunenburg County ground search and rescue teams are on scene again Wednesday.

Police are asking local residents along Highway 3 in Simms Settlement and Highway 329 around Hubbards/Fox Point to check any exterior garages, camps, or cottages in the area and to call police if they see Quentin.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Quentin Rafuse is asked to contact the Lunenburg District RCMP at 902-742-9106 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).