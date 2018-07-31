Police asking for public assistance to identify alleged wallet thief

Kingston police are looking for a thief they say stole credit and debit cards from a parked car in Kingston’s west end.

Sometime overnight from July 6-7, a wallet was stolen from a vehicle parked on Mazzolin Crescent. Two credit cards and a debit card from the wallet were then used to make multiple transactions at a grocery store, a pharmacy, coffee shop, gas station, and shopping centre, all mostly in the west end, says Const. Cam Mack, Kingston police media officer.

Mack added that the total amount charged to the cards is currently over $160, but police are still waiting on receipts for additional transactions.

It is unclear whether the vehicle was locked, but Mack says there was no damage done to the vehicle.

Kingston police are asking anyone with information about this suspect to contact Const. Dan Silver at 613-549-4660 ext. 6243 or via email at dsilver@kingstonpolice.ca.