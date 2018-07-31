Regina looking to change speed limits around schools

The city is considering lowering the school zone speed limit in Regina.

This is part of on-going discussions between council, the Regina Police Service and schoolboards.

The proposed changes would see speed limits lowered to 30 kilometres per hour and changing the time frame to 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on weekdays only.

If approved at a city meeting on Wednesday, an audit would be done on all school zones in the city this summer.

The city hopes to have the changes put into place sometime in the next school year.

Currently, speed zones around schools in the city are 40 kilometres an hour and are in operation from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.