July 31, 2018 10:49 am

Woman dies in hospital days after 2-vehicle crash in Clearview Township

By Staff The Canadian Press

Provincial police say an 86-year-old woman died of her injuries three days after a two-vehicle collision in Clearview Township, Ont.

They say police were called to the scene of the crash at about 2 p.m. last Wednesday.

They say the elderly woman was driving one of the vehicles involved and was airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators say the woman died of her injuries on Saturday.

She’s been identified as Kathleen MacDonald of Wasaga Beach, Ont.

Global News