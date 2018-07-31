Woman dies in hospital days after 2-vehicle crash in Clearview Township

CLEARVIEW TOWNSHIP, Ont. – Provincial police say an 86-year-old woman died of her injuries three days after a two-vehicle collision in Clearview Township, Ont.
They say police were called to the scene of the crash at about 2 p.m. last Wednesday.
They say the elderly woman was driving one of the vehicles involved and was airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries.
Investigators say the woman died of her injuries on Saturday.
She’s been identified as Kathleen MacDonald of Wasaga Beach, Ont.
