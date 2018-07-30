Police charge 2 after drugs, cash, vehicle seized from home in Barrie

Two people from Barrie are facing charges after police seized drugs, cash and a vehicle from a local home.

According to Barrie police, on July 28 investigators from the street crime unit executed a search warrant at a house on Herrell Avenue in the city’s south end.

Police say officers seized 500 grams of cocaine, 1.5 kilograms of marijuana, 44 grams of ecstasy, 60 grams of magic mushrooms and approximately $20,000 in oxycodone pills.

According to police, a quantity of cash and a vehicle were also seized.

Police have charged a 46-year-old man from Barrie with five counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, five counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of an unauthorized weapon (taser).

Police also arrested a 40-year-old woman from Barrie, and have charged her with possession of a controlled substance.

According to police, both of the accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Sept. 5.