Winnipeg police asking for help finding missing man

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 25-year-old man.

Ryan Evans was last seen in the city’s West End on Saturday, July 17.

Evans is described as Indigenous, 5-foot-9 with a medium build and short dark hair.

Police say they’re concerned for his well-being and ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.