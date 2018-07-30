Crime
July 30, 2018 11:15 am

Winnipeg police asking for help finding missing man

By Reporter  Global News

Ryan Evans has been missing since July 17.

Winnipeg Police/supplied
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 25-year-old man.

Ryan Evans was last seen in the city’s West End on Saturday, July 17.

Evans is described as Indigenous, 5-foot-9 with a medium build and short dark hair.

Police say they’re concerned for his well-being and ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

