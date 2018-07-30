kamloops search
July 30, 2018 10:43 am

Watercraft collide in Kamloops, one rider missing

By Global News

A search is underway in Kamloops after two personal watercraft collided Sunday evening.

RCMP said the search began at around 6:30 p.m. after the operator of a personal watercraft collided with another watercraft on the shores of the Thompson River in the Valleyview area.

They said the victim is a man, approximately 30 years of age. His name and where he lives have not been released.

RCMP said the watercraft collided while trying to avoid each other.

“Preliminary reports suggest that both operators were travelling towards each other on the river, and both operators turned the same way in an attempt to avoid each other, causing them to collide with one watercraft going over the other,” Kamloops RCMP said.

The search for the missing man is expected to resume Monday morning.
