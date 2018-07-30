Crime
July 30, 2018 10:40 am

20-year-old Dartmouth man facing charges after alleged robbery and assault

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Halifax Regional Police have charged a man in connection with an alleged robbery and assault.

File/ Global News
A A

Halifax Regional Police have charged a man from Dartmouth in connection with an alleged robbery and assault on Friday evening.

Police say that at approximately 10:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a robbery on South Park Street near Spring Garden Road.

READ MORE:  Police officers won’t face charges in case of N.S. man bitten by police dog, SiRT rules

A man had allegedly produced a knife and left the area after taking a bag of food from the victim.

While they were en-route, police officers also received a call of a separate assault involving a man matching the description of the suspect in the earlier incident.

Police officers located and arrested a man in the area several minutes later.

WATCH: Armed robbery in Hammonds Plains results in brief manhunt

Diondre Montrell Beals, 20, now faces multiple charges in relation to the two incidents:

  • One count of robbery
  • Possession of a dangerous weapon
  • Possession of a concealed weapon
  • Six counts of breaching an undertaking
  • Six counts of breach of an undertaking to a justice
  • One count of assault
  • One count of property damage

Beals is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Monday.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault
Crime
Dartmouth
Dartmouth Crime
Halifax crime
Halifax Regional Police
Police
Robbery
South Park Street
Spring Garden Road

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News