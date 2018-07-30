20-year-old Dartmouth man facing charges after alleged robbery and assault
Halifax Regional Police have charged a man from Dartmouth in connection with an alleged robbery and assault on Friday evening.
Police say that at approximately 10:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a robbery on South Park Street near Spring Garden Road.
A man had allegedly produced a knife and left the area after taking a bag of food from the victim.
While they were en-route, police officers also received a call of a separate assault involving a man matching the description of the suspect in the earlier incident.
Police officers located and arrested a man in the area several minutes later.
Diondre Montrell Beals, 20, now faces multiple charges in relation to the two incidents:
- One count of robbery
- Possession of a dangerous weapon
- Possession of a concealed weapon
- Six counts of breaching an undertaking
- Six counts of breach of an undertaking to a justice
- One count of assault
- One count of property damage
Beals is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Monday.
