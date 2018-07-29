Calgary police search for missing senior Sunday

Calgary police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing senior Sunday.

Police said 89-year-old James Jim Ross was last seen leaving his home in the 300 block of 7 Street S.W. at around 4 p.m.

Ross is 5’10” and weighs roughly 180 pounds. He has short grey hair and a moustache, according to police.

Police said he was wearing black clothing, including a black baseball cap and prescription glasses the last time he was seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.