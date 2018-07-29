Calgary police search for missing senior Sunday

Calgary Police Service
Calgary police are searching for James Ross who went missing on Sunday.

Calgary police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing senior Sunday. 

Police said 89-year-old James Jim Ross was last seen leaving his home in the 300 block of 7 Street S.W. at around 4 p.m.

Ross is 5’10” and weighs roughly 180 pounds. He has short grey hair and a moustache, according to police. 

Police said he was wearing black clothing, including a black baseball cap and prescription glasses the last time he was seen. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers. 

