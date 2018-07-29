Severe thunderstorm warning, watch in effect for parts of New Brunswick

Parts of eastern New Brunswick are now under a severe thunderstorm watch, with the Miramichi-area currently under a severe thunderstorm warning.

Environment Canada issued the watch Sunday afternoon, after they detected a severe thunderstorm producing strong gusts of wind and heavy rain.

The Miramichi-area is under a thunderstorm watch as the storm will likely bring up to nickel size hail to the region.

“Strong wind gusts and hail are the main concerns with this thunderstorm,” Environment Canada said in its release.