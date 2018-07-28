Suspect sought after 60-year-old man assaulted with piece of wood in Dartmouth

Police are trying to find the person responsible for assaulting a 60-year-old man with a piece of wood in Dartmouth early Saturday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say the assault happened around 4:45 a.m. at a home in the first block of Alderney Drive.

Officers arrived to find that the victim was assaulted with what is believed to be a piece of wood.

He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

An arrest has not yet been made, but police believe the victim and suspect are known to each other.

Police believe it was an isolated incident.