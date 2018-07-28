Newfoundland cops ticket brand-new driver found drunk in his vehicle

Newfoundland police say a brand-new driver was ticketed after officers found him with open alcohol in his vehicle, just hours after receiving his licence.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says the novice driver was found parked in a business parking lot in the Corner Brook region at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

They say that at the time, the driver had only had a licence for 12 hours.

Investigators say the driver had his vehicle impounded and his licence suspended because he was found to be over the legal alcohol limit.

They say he was also ticketed for allegedly having open alcohol in the vehicle and operating a vehicle past midnight as a novice driver.