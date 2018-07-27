Canada
July 27, 2018 7:31 pm

Man left with life-threatening injuries after Dewdney Avenue collision

By Naina Rishiraj Global News

It’s believed an SUV was southbound on Retallack Street turning west onto Dewdney Avenue when it collided with a cyclist travelling eastbound on the north side of Dewdney Avenue.

Sean Lerat / Global News
Regina Police are investigating after a collision on Friday afternoon between an SUV and a cyclist.

The male cyclist was rushed to hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

Traffic is restricted on Dewdney Avenue from Rae Street to Robinson Street in both directions while investigations are carried out.

