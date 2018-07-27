Man left with life-threatening injuries after Dewdney Avenue collision
A A
Regina Police are investigating after a collision on Friday afternoon between an SUV and a cyclist.
It’s believed an SUV was southbound on Retallack Street turning west onto Dewdney Avenue when it collided with a cyclist travelling eastbound on the north side of Dewdney Avenue.
The male cyclist was rushed to hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.
Traffic is restricted on Dewdney Avenue from Rae Street to Robinson Street in both directions while investigations are carried out.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.