Man left with life-threatening injuries after Dewdney Avenue collision

Regina Police are investigating after a collision on Friday afternoon between an SUV and a cyclist.

It’s believed an SUV was southbound on Retallack Street turning west onto Dewdney Avenue when it collided with a cyclist travelling eastbound on the north side of Dewdney Avenue.

The male cyclist was rushed to hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

Traffic is restricted on Dewdney Avenue from Rae Street to Robinson Street in both directions while investigations are carried out.