Guns, drugs seized in Kitchener ‘high-risk arrest’

Waterloo Regional Police say officers have arrested a 31-year-old man in connection to a shooting north of the city on Thursday.

The shooting happened in the Municipality of West Grey near Chatsworth early Thursday morning. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody near Bridgeport Road and Lancaster Street in what police called a “high-risk arrest.”

Police say their investigation led them to an address in Kitchener.

Police say officers also found three loaded handguns, ammunition, a large of amount of cash, along with suspected methamphetamine and pills.

During the investigation, police also arrested a 33-year-old woman and seized fentanyl.