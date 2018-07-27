Crime
July 27, 2018 2:50 pm

Guns, drugs seized in Kitchener ‘high-risk arrest’

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Waterloo Regional Police say guns, ammunition and drugs were seized during a "high-risk arrest" on Thursday.

Waterloo Regional Police / Twitter
A A

Waterloo Regional Police say officers have arrested a 31-year-old man in connection to a shooting north of the city on Thursday.

The shooting happened in the Municipality of West Grey near Chatsworth early Thursday morning. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody near Bridgeport Road and Lancaster Street in what police called a “high-risk arrest.”

READ MORE: Charges laid against Wellington County OPP officer

Police say their investigation led them to an address in Kitchener.

Police say officers also found three loaded handguns, ammunition, a large of amount of cash, along with suspected methamphetamine and pills.

During the investigation, police also arrested a 33-year-old woman and seized fentanyl.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Kitchener arrest
Kitchener attempted murder
Kitchener drugs
Kitchener guns
Kitchener high risk arrest
Waterloo Regional Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News