Guns, drugs seized in Kitchener ‘high-risk arrest’

Waterloo Regional Police say officers have arrested a 31-year-old man in connection to a shooting north of the city on Thursday.
The shooting happened in the Municipality of West Grey near Chatsworth early Thursday morning. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was taken into custody near Bridgeport Road and Lancaster Street in what police called a “high-risk arrest.”
READ MORE: Charges laid against Wellington County OPP officer
Police say their investigation led them to an address in Kitchener.
Police say officers also found three loaded handguns, ammunition, a large of amount of cash, along with suspected methamphetamine and pills.
During the investigation, police also arrested a 33-year-old woman and seized fentanyl.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.