Unconfirmed human remains found at construction site in Lunenburg County

Nova Scotia RCMP say unconfirmed human remains have been found this week at a construction site in Lunenburg County.

On Thursday, police say a worker at the site was using an excavator and while moving dirt from one area to another, located a glass jar with what is believed to be human remains inside.

Police say it appeared the jar had been there for a “significant period of time.”

The RCMP Southwest Major Crimes Unit is investigating the matter.

The jar and its contents were collected and transported to the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

