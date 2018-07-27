Five-day crime spree ends in charges in Lunenburg County

A 28-year-old man is facing a long list of charges following a crime spree in Lunenburg County that lasted five days.

Chad Harvey Leopold has been charged with three counts of break and enter, theft under $5,000, theft over $5,000 mischief, assault, possession of stolen property, uttering threats, five counts of breach of a court order, and two counts of obstruction.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the first incident happened on Friday, July 20, when a woman’s cellphone and prescription medication were stolen.

The windows of the victim’s home were smashed, and the suspect fled on foot, according to police.

The next incident happened in New Ross, N.S. on Monday, July 23, when a man was assaulted. Police say the victim was struck in the head, and that Leopold allegedly tried to choke and push him down a flight of stairs.

The suspect again fled on foot.

Two break-ins were reported the next day, where a suspect entered homes and stole electronics, identification, and cash.

That same day, police say another break and enter was reported in New Ross, where the suspect entered a home and stole a pickup truck.

“A police officer on patrol in the area noticed the truck being driven erratically and tried to initiate a traffic stop,” police said in a news release Friday.

The RCMP say the driver fled into the woods and could not be located, but the investigation led them to Leopold.

The most recent crime happened on Wednesday, July 25. Police say they received a complaint of a suspicious person walking along Highway 14 in Robinson’s Corner.

“The man was disoriented, and when police attended the scene, they found the suspect was Chad Leopold,” police stated.

Leopold was arrested without incident and taken to a hospital for examination.

He appeared in Bridgewater provincial court on Thursday to face charges. Leopold remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 23.