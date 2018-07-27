Missing
July 27, 2018 8:42 am

Police search for missing Winnipeg man

By Reporter  Global News
Winnipeg Police Service
A A

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 24-year-old.

Nathan Mowchun was last seen in the Grant Park area on July 18.

Mowchun is described as 5’11” with a thin build and short red hair.

RELATED: Five boaters missing on Lake Winnipeg found safe

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and taupe pants.

Police are concerned about Mowchun’s well-being.

They are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Missing
Missing Man
missing winnipeg man
nathan mowchun
winnipeg
Winnipeg police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News