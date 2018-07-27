Police search for missing Winnipeg man

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 24-year-old.

Nathan Mowchun was last seen in the Grant Park area on July 18.

Mowchun is described as 5’11” with a thin build and short red hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and taupe pants.

Police are concerned about Mowchun’s well-being.

They are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.