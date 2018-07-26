Arcola, Sask. woman charged with drug trafficking

A 43-year-old Arcola, Sask. resident has been arrested and charged with multiple drug charges, including trafficking.

Nancy Williamson is facing counts of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, and possession of heroin, possession of psilocybin, possession of LSD, proceeds of crime over $5000 and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon.

From Feb. 7 to June 20 of 2018, members of the Estevan RCMP Combined Traffic Services Unit, along with Carlyle and Weyburn RCMP, executed a series of search warrants in Arcola targeting the trafficking of methamphetamine and other drugs.

The result saw police seize 130 grams of methamphetamine, more than 60 grams of cocaine, four grams of psilocybin, seven squares of LSD, 77 grams of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), $5000 in cash, brass knuckles and a butterfly knife.

All drugs seized have been verified by Health Canada.

Police say the presence of GHB, known as the “date rape drug,” is a particular concern to the public, which can be poured into alcoholic drinks, resulting in the loss of consciousness.

They also say the drug can put people in a state of vulnerability and make them susceptible to different kinds of abuse.

Police are reminding the public to be cautious when drinking at public establishments.

Williamson is in custody until her next court appearance on Aug. 7 in Weyburn.

It’s expected that additional charges will be brought forward at that time.