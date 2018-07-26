Edmonton police warn of violent offender set to live in city

Police in Edmonton are warning residents that a convicted violent offender will be living in the community after being released from Dorchester Institution.

In a news release, the Edmonton Police Service said it has “reasonable grounds” to believe Peter Poirier will commit another violent offence against someone.

Police said Poirer has a lengthy criminal history involving violence, including the use of weapons while in domestic relationships.

Police said he will begin dating vulnerable women and then will become extremely violent towards them, especially if he’s drinking or using drugs.

Poirer has been released with a number of conditions including not to possess any weapons, to abstain from alcohol and non-prescription drugs and he cannot enter a relationship with a woman until the woman has been identified to police.

In the news release, police said they were issuing this information in the interest of public safety and cautioned against the public engaging in any vigilante action.