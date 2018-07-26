Body discovered in Kitchener park

Waterloo Regional Police say a body has been found in Kitchener’s Steckle Woods Park near Homer Watson Boulevard and Bleams Road.

Police said the discovery was made by hikers on Thursday and investigators believe the body may have been there for “some time.”

WATCH: Body found in Sheridan Park

A pathologist has not yet identified the body and a cause of death is unknown.

The area was blocked off by police and they are asking people to stay away from the scene.