July 26, 2018 3:17 pm

Body discovered in Kitchener park

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Waterloo Regional Police say officers were called to Steckle Woods Park on Thursday after a body was discovered in the area.

Waterloo Regional Police say a body has been found in Kitchener’s Steckle Woods Park near Homer Watson Boulevard and Bleams Road.

Police said the discovery was made by hikers on Thursday and investigators believe the body may have been there for “some time.”

A pathologist has not yet identified the body and a cause of death is unknown.

The area was blocked off by police and they are asking people to stay away from the scene.

