Ottawa police seek public’s help locating missing 15-year-old girl

Ottawa police are asking for public assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl from Ottawa. Police say her family is concerned for her safety.

Police say Maryssa Smith was last seen on Tuesday in the area of Tenth Line Road and Charlemagne Boulevard in Orléans at around 4:00 p.m.

She is described as a Caucasian female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 170 lbs, with dark brown eyes, and short black hair. She was last seen wearing a Wonder Woman t-shirt and black jogging pants.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding Maryssa’s location to call Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222, ext. 5109 or 3566. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).