Impaired driving investigation leads to firearms charges

A 65-year old Cambridge man is facing firearms-related charges after being called in to police for possibly driving impaired.

Guelph police received a call from a citizen around 4 p.m. on Wednesday in regards of a possibly impaired driver.

READ MORE: Pedestrian struck in Guelph in alleged impaired driving incident

Officers tracked down the vehicle, and when speaking with the driver, identified the smell of alcohol on his breath.

The driver was brought to the police station for further testing, which police say showed that he had three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

READ MORE: Guelph police track down impaired drivers overnight

A further search of the suspect’s vehicle turned up firearms that were allegedly being transported illegally.

The 65-year-old man was released on the condition to appear in court.

He faces charges an impaired driving and a firearms charge.