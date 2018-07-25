Ontario police watchdog provides update in Bradford crash investigation

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, is continuing their investigation into a collision in Bradford which sent four individuals to hospital with serious injuries.

The SIU is an arms-length agency which investigates any reports involving police where there is death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

According to preliminary SIU findings, at approximately 5:30 p.m. on July 24, 2018, South Simcoe police officers began to investigate an incident that occurred at the Tanger Outlets in Cookstown.

The SIU says the officer located a vehicle of interest in the 10th Sideroad and 14th Line area and began to follow it southbound on 10th Sideroad.

The SIU says the vehicle headed westbound on Highway 88, where it collided with a pickup truck traveling eastbound, just east of Highway 400.

According to the SIU, the 32-year-old driver of the vehicle of interest, and his 31-year-old and 38-year-old male passengers, were transported to hospital for treatment. Additionally, the 54-year-old male driver of the pickup truck was also taken to hospital.

The SIU says all four remain in hospital in serious but stable condition.

A preliminary SIU investigation release suggested five people were injured as a result of the collision, however, the SIU now says four people were involved in the incident.

According to the SIU, four investigators, three forensic investigators and one collision reconstructionist have been assigned to this incident. At this time, the SIU says one subject officer and one witness officer have also been designated.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact investigators at 1-800-787-8529.