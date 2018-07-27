Bob Layton: Your say on smokes

A Leger Research Poll says most of us want to see parks where children are going to be smoke-free.

And, Edmonton city council decided to do just that.

Eighty per cent of respondents supported the proposed city by-law banning smoking of anything, including vaping in parks where there are children.

Eighty per cent.

So, as far as these people are concerned, Edmonton’s city council had it right, but then council got nervous and pulled that by-law back.

What, is somebody counting how many smokers are voters?

Eighty per cent of people responding agreed with the first by-law.

Les Hagen from Action on Smoking and Health points out that over 100 Canadian municipalities, including Vancouver, Victoria, Regina, Saskatoon and Ottawa, have created smoke-free parks.

Do you think cigarette smokers in Edmonton should face fewer rules than pot smokers?

Council is now asking for your input so they are ready for Oct. 17 when it comes to parks and busy streets like Whyte Avenue.

Eighty per cent have already said they want smoke-free parks.

PG writes to say he does not want to smell smoke, but says even though he is in the majority, he does not feel like he has any say.

Did I mention 80 per cent want smoke-free children’s parks?

Let me know what you think.