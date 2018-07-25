Ottawa police seek to identify robbery suspect

Ottawa Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who allegedly committed two robberies in one day in West Ottawa.

Police say that on July 20 at 12:10 p.m., a male suspect entered a bank in the 1300 block of Carling Avenue. The male approached a teller and allegedly handed a note demanding money. Police say he then left with an undisclosed amount of money and no injuries were reported.

Later that same day, the same male entered a bank in the 1400 block of Carling Avenue. Again the man allegedly approached a teller with the same note demanding money. An undisclosed amount was handed to him and no injuries were reported in that robbery, either.

Officers went to the site of both robberies but did not arrest a suspect. A description and pictures of the male were taken from security footage at the bank. The man is described as white, male, and 50 to 60 years old. At the time, the man was wearing a sun hat, a grey t-shirt, jeans, and was carrying a small bag.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Ottawa police robbery unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5116. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).