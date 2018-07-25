Durham
July 25, 2018 10:24 am

Driver dead after crashing ice cream truck into pole in Pickering

By Staff The Canadian Press

Durham police have are asking any witnesses to the fatal crash to come forward.

Jasmine Pazzano/Global News File
PICKERING, Ont. – Police east of Toronto say a 51-year-old man is dead after crashing his ice cream truck into a traffic light post on Tuesday evening.

Durham Regional Police say the ice cream truck mounted a centre median and hit the post before rolling on its side at about 8 p.m. in Pickering, Ont.

Investigators say the driver from Richmond Hill, Ont., was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital, where he died.

They’re asking any witnesses to the crash to come forward.

