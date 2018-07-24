Man trapped by Pennsylvania flood waters livestreams rescue on Facebook

A Pennsylvania man is thanking firefighters for rescuing him after flood waters left him stranded on Monday — a rescue he livestreamed on Facebook as it happened.

Zachary Reichert had been driving into work in Schuylkill County when flood waters suddenly began to rise, 10 On Your Side reports.

“It just happened out of nowhere, and next thing my car was just shut off and I’m like, what do I do now?” he told NBC News. “I can’t swim in the first place, so I wasn’t jumping into those waters.”

Reichert immediately dialed 911 and climbed up on the roof of his Jeep. He then took out his phone and recorded the waters rushing by, including another car half-engulfed by the water.

His livestream after some time shows a fire truck making its way towards him as he is heard shouting, “Thank you.”

He is then seen on the fire truck with him moving away from his vehicle.

“Bye, Jeep,” he is heard saying.

Reichert said he was thankful for the firefighters’ work.

“They’re volunteers, so to come out and do what they do, it’s very respectful,” he said. “I’m a military man, so I respect that commitment and dedication to the community.”

He added while he lost his Jeep, he was thankful his 19-month-old son was not with him.