Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash near Grimsby.

Police say the three-vehicle crash happened around 1:10 p.m. Monday in the area of Mountain Road between Elm Tree and Kemp Roads.

The driver of one vehicle, a 32-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, while her 13-year-old male passenger was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators from the Collision Reconstruction Unit request that anyone who witnessed the incident please contact them at 905-688-4111 ext. 5500.