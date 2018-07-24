2 drivers killed in head-on crash in southern Alberta

Two people are dead following a two-vehicle collision in southern Alberta on Monday night.

At around 10:40 p.m., emergency crews were called to the crash on Highway 2, about six kilometres north of Claresholm.

RCMP said a black SUV was heading south in the northbound lane of Highway 2 when it collided with a silver SUV.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. No other people were inside the vehicles at the time.

Police continue to investigate but said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.