Cavan Monaghan residents charged with assault of same victim: Police

Two Cavan Monaghan residents have been charged with assault involving the same victim earlier this month.

Peterborough police say on July 5, the alleged victim was walking in the area of Aylmer and Hunter streets when he was approached by man.

“The male suspect struck the victim in the face and the victim left the area,” police said.

A week later, the same victim was walking in the area of Brock Street when he was approached by a woman and the first male suspect.

“During this incident, the female suspect struck the victim in the face,” police said.

The incidents were reported to police. On July 12, both accused were arrested.

Haley Amber Jarvis, 23, and Justin Floyd Hogendroon, 23, both of Stewart Line, in Cavan Monaghan, are each charged with assault.

Both accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 2.