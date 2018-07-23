Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing brother with pickaxe: Kingston police

Police say a Kingston man was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed his brother with a pickaxe over the weekend.

Early Sunday, police say two parents were woken by screams in the night. The parents quickly discovered that one of their sons had been stabbed with a pickaxe. Police say the victim’s brother stabbed him and then fled on foot, only to be found several hours later at a coffee shop in the 2400-block of Princess Street.

Police wouldn’t confirm the location of the residence, but they were called to a residence at 3:04 a.m. on Apple Down Street on Sunday morning to assist an ambulance call.

According to police, the victim was transported to hospital by ambulance, and his condition was reported to be critical but stable.

Police would not release any information about the accused in fear of identifying the victim.

A 27-year-old local man was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.