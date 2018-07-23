1 injured in explosion at Mississauga industrial building

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — At least one person is injured after a explosion in an industrial building in the Toronto area.

Peel regional police say the explosion occurred just before noon in Mississauga, Ont.

Police say one person has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

They also say all other occupants of the building have been evacuated.

Small explosion within building. One injured party treated on scene, no further injuries. Building was evacuated as a precaution. Scene held for OFM. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) July 23, 2018

Paramedics say they are standing by in case there are any other injuries.

Police say they are investigating the cause of the explosion.