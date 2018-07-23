Canada
1 injured in explosion at Mississauga industrial building

Police say they are investigating the cause of an explosion at a Mississauga industrial building.

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — At least one person is injured after a explosion in an industrial building in the Toronto area.

Peel regional police say the explosion occurred just before noon in Mississauga, Ont.

Police say one person has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

They also say all other occupants of the building have been evacuated.

Paramedics say they are standing by in case there are any other injuries.

Police say they are investigating the cause of the explosion.

