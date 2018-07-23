Charges after Jackson Square assault

A 52-year-old man is recovering from his injuries after an attack on King Street West and James Street North outside Jackson Square on Sunday at about 1 p.m.

Hamilton Police say they have a 26-year-old in custody.

Investigators say there was an exchange of words between the men just after 1 p.m., and then the 26-year-old started swinging.

The victim’s injuries are not said to be life-threatening.

The accused has been charged with aggravated assault. No names have been released.