Charges after Jackson Square assault
A A
A 52-year-old man is recovering from his injuries after an attack on King Street West and James Street North outside Jackson Square on Sunday at about 1 p.m.
Hamilton Police say they have a 26-year-old in custody.
READ MORE: Hamilton man, 31, charged with aggravated assault after child injured
Investigators say there was an exchange of words between the men just after 1 p.m., and then the 26-year-old started swinging.
The victim’s injuries are not said to be life-threatening.
READ MORE: Hamilton man facing assault, drug charges after allegedly beating panhandler
The accused has been charged with aggravated assault. No names have been released.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.