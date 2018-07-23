GoFundMe pages raises money for Jamaican boy who drowned at Sandbanks Provincial Park

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family of a boy who drowned at Sandbanks Provincial Park on Saturday.

According to the fundraising page, a seven-year-old from Jamaica and was visiting Canada with his mother and teenage sister.

The GoFundMe page details the tragic events that reportedly unfolded Saturday at Sandbanks Provincial Park when efforts to revive the boy were unsuccessful.

As of Monday morning, more than $8,000 has been raised to help the family cover the cost of transporting the boy’s body back to Jamaica.

OPP were contacted, and although they couldn’t confirm the incident, they did say that an investigation was underway.