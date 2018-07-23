London police investigating weekend drive-by shooting in east end

London police are investigating after they say the occupants of a vehicle shot at another vehicle at close range early Sunday.
Authorities were investigating in the area of Parkhurst and Shepherd avenues, near the intersection of Clarke and Dundas roads.
READ MORE: Woman dead, 13 injured after shooting on Toronto’s Danforth; shooter also dead
Investigators believe the shots were fired from a black, four-door Infiniti sedan with tinted windows at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Sunday.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the London police or Crime Stoppers.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.