London police investigating weekend drive-by shooting in east end

London police are investigating after they say the occupants of a vehicle shot at another vehicle at close range early Sunday.

Authorities were investigating in the area of Parkhurst and Shepherd avenues, near the intersection of Clarke and Dundas roads.

Investigators believe the shots were fired from a black, four-door Infiniti sedan with tinted windows at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Sunday.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the London police or Crime Stoppers.