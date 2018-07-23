Crime
7:30 am
Updated: July 23, 2018 7:39 am

London police investigating weekend drive-by shooting in east end

By Staff 980 CFPL

London police are investigating after they say the occupants of a vehicle shot at another vehicle at close range early Sunday.

Authorities were investigating in the area of Parkhurst and Shepherd avenues, near the intersection of Clarke and Dundas roads.

Investigators believe the shots were fired from a black, four-door Infiniti sedan with tinted windows at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Infiniti sedan drive by shooting

Police released this photo of what they believe is the vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning.

London Police Service

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the London police or Crime Stoppers.

