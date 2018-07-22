Winnipeg police arrest 3 after multiple attempted murders

Winnipeg police have three people in custody following two incidents of attempted murder involving gunshots fired.

On July 18, at 2:45 a.m., police were called to the 300 block of Blake Street for a gun call. Three victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were transported to hospital, but have since been released, police said on Sunday.

Less than one hour later, at around 3:20 a.m., officers responded to another gun call in the 600 block of Cavalier Drive. Police said a gun had been fired but nobody was injured.

On Saturday, the following three suspects were arrested:

Brad Wayne Baxter, 24, of Thunder Bay, Ontario, has been charged with the following offences:

• Attempt to Commit Murder x 7

• Possession of a Weapon x 2

• Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized x 2

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle x 2

• Possession of a Firearm, Restricted/Prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order x 2

• Disguise with Intent x 2

• Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition x 2

Kyal Alan Brown, 21, of Winnipeg, has been charged with the following offences:

• Attempt to Commit Murder x 7

• Possession of a Weapon x 4

• Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized x 4

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle x 2

• Possession of a Firearm, Restricted/Prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order x 5

• Disguise with Intent x 2

• Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition x 4

• Possession of a Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Obtained by Crime

• Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations x 2

• Possession of a Firearm Knowing Serial Number has been Tampered With

• Fail to Comply with Probation Order x 4

Breanna Munro, 36, of Winnipeg, has been charged with the following offences:

• Attempt to Commit Murder x 7

• Possession of a Weapon x 2

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle x 2

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x 2

• Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition x 2

All three accused remain in custody.